Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Nabs Two Emmy Nominations

Avatar: The Last Airbender launched its live-action TV series with Netflix earlier this year, and the Netflix series has nabbed two major Emmy Awards nominations for the year! Avatar: The Last Airbender made a massive impact with fans earlier this year as the classic animated franchise had a comeback as a new TV series, and was such a hit that it was quickly announced that it would be continuing for two more series scheduled for a release in the near future. But as fans wait for what’s next, it’s still a great time to celebrate how far the live-action series has come thus far.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has done so well for Netflix, in fact, that it’s been nominated for two awards at the 76th Emmy Awards coming later this Fall. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been announced for both Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie, and Sound Editing for a Drama Series (One Hour) for the “Legends” episode, and you can check out the special visual celebrating the nominations below to get a clearer picture of what awards the Netflix series is up for.

Yip yip! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Special Visual Effects! pic.twitter.com/lS0hswsGAf — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) July 17, 2024

What Is Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on Seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action series, but Netflix has yet to announce a release window or date for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with it in the meantime, you can now check out the eight episode first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender now streaming with Netflix. It stars a cast with the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

Netflix begins to teases their take on Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.”

The synopsis continues with, “Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”