Emmys 2022: Squid Game Wins Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Netflix's Squid Game is officially an Emmy winner. During Monday night's proceedings, director and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was given the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on the series' pilot episode, "Red Light, Green Light". Other nominees in the category were Jason Bateman for Ozark, Ben Stiller for Severance, Karyn Kusama for Yellowjackets, and Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, and Lorene Scafaria for three different episodes of Succession. Squid Game already made history for being the first non-English language series to ever be nominated for an Emmy, also scoring nominations for Best Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Writing for a Drama Series.

Squid Game tells the story of various men and women in Korea who are in major debt. After being solicited in their everyday lives, 456 players are gathered to compete in life-or-death games for a chance to win more than $35 million USD. Luckily, the series was already renewed for a second season, so fans can expect more high-stakes drama in the future.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang wrote when a second season of the series was announced. "As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round."

"I'm not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations," Hwang explained to The Associated Press. "In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner."

"And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it's like Darth Vader," the creator added. "Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well."

