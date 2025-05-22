Eric Legrand, Beloved Dragon Ball Z Voice of Vegeta and Yamcha, Dies at 66

Eric Legrand, one of the most beloved French voice actors who has dubbed multiple anime projects for the French population, passed away at age 66. One of Legrand’s most famous roles was Vegeta and Yamcha in the French dub of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super. Fellow voice actor Patrick Borg, who provided the French voice of Goku in Dragon Ball, confirmed Legrand’s passing in a heartfelt post on Facebook. Borg shares beautiful musings about Legrand, calling him a “true Saiyan” to commemorate their many decades playing the last two Saiyans in the Dragon Ball Universe.

Even though most discussions on anime voice acting stem from the original Japanese vocals or the English dubs, multiple countries have their own robust dubbing hierarchy. Countries in Latin America and Europe are known for having some of the best dubs in anime. France is known for being an early adopter of the anime medium, becoming one of the countries with the largest fan base outside Japan. The Dragon Ball French dub is one of the properties that helped popularize the franchise in the country, ensuring the medium would persevere many decades later.

Eric Legrand’s Career in Anime and Animation

Borg reveals he remained in contact with Legrand up to his death, with the former actor revealing he was going to the Palliative Care Unit on Monday. Borg writes on his Facebook post –

Farewell to my friend, ERIC LEGRAND. You were calling me. “My fat turkey,” I liked it, it made me laugh. I used to call you my queen! It had you rattling like a fat turkey. For months, we have been writing to each other on WhatsApp until last Monday, May 19th, in the morning, you will be transferred to a palliative care service…

You’ve stopped answering me. 45+ years of friendship and 40 years together; Dragon Ball Z. Your fans will miss you… But I’ll miss you deeply!

I’m tired of losing friends. You have shown exemplary courage. You are a true Saiyan Vegeta! ERIC LEGRAND, you were a real Saiyan! On Sunday evening, you wrote to me the following word in parentheses:

(Getting transferred to the Palliative Care Unit on Monday. (I hope it will be very soon next..)

I will not forget you!

I am unhappy, very unhappy …

Farewell, my friend.

Eric Legrand’s vast career goes beyond Dragon Ball. He also voiced the titular lead in Saint Seiya, an anime series that was immensely popular in France. He even provided the French voices for dubs of American productions, including Archer and Captain Planet. Besides Vegeta and Yamcha, Legrand also provided the voice for Mr. Popo, the World Martial Arts Tournament Announcer, and Bojack in Dragon Ball Z movie 9, Bojack Unbound.

Legrand was a beloved member of the anime community, no matter where you live. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Legrand’s family and friends.