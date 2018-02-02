Exclusive ‘Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution’ Clip Reunites Renton And Eureka

There are lots of love stories in the world of anime, but Renton and Eureka remain a staple for mecha lovers. When Eureka Seven debuted, fans were enamored with the burgeoning couple’s awkward advances. Now, fans can relive their romance with Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution, and ComicBook has a special clip highlighting the pair.

So, now would be a good time to get some tissues. Things are about to get sappy.

As you can see above, ComicBook is proud to present a special clip of Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution‘s first film. The reel focuses on Renton as the protagonist muses over Eureka and the night they first met.

“That night, I remembered why I left Bellforest in the first place, and it wasn’t because I wanted to run away. I wanted to learn about you. To touch you. To know your heart,” Renton says.

“Eureka, you’re what I really want. You’re what I need to earn.”

The clip shows off Eureka Seven‘s renovated animation and upped quality. The new film trilogy aims to reboot the classic mecha series while adding in prequel information about the Gekkostate and Eureka’s unexpected meeting with Renton.

You can read Funimation’s official synopsis for the trilogy’s first film below:

“Ride the trapars and take to the skies once more! The revolutionary mecha anime from studio Bones returns for the first movie in a high-flying trilogy.

It all begins with the story that was left untold—the earth-shattering incident where Renton’s father disappeared. With the mysterious pilot Eureka by his side, only Adroc Thurston could undo his own mistake, sparking the event that changed everything and earned him the title of a hero. Now, ten years later, Eureka lies in critical condition as Renton leaves the crew of the Gekko. But when he finds himself in the care of his father’s old friends, he has a choice to make. Either stay with the loving family he’s always wanted, or earn the love he seeks.”

Are you ready to revisit the iconic series? Funimation Films will be bringing Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1 to theaters on February 5 and 7. You can get more information and find screening locations near you at their website!