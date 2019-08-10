Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Releases New Trailer

Now that Neon Genesis Evangelion has re-entered the conversation with its recent worldwide streaming release on Netflix, there are more eyes on the franchise than ever as it prepares to continue its long story in process. Fans have been waiting for the release of the fourth film in the series for the last near decade or so, and now there’s finally an end to that waiting in sight as Studio Khara have officially confirmed Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is heading for a Summer 2020 release.

After giving fans their first full look at the film with a preview of the first ten minutes last month, and sharing a brief teaser trailer for the new release, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has shared a special new “Teaser 2.5” which adds a few brief seconds of new footage.

This updated teaser trailer takes the previously released trailer and adds a couple of new shots of the newest design for the updated Unit-08, dubbed Unit-08γ. This unfortunately does not give fans much more to go on than before, but each new look at the film has been good news to the majority of them as the fourth film they’ve been waiting on really is in the works.

Scheduled for a release in Japan on June 20th, there is currently no word on Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0‘s release in other territories. But given the worldwide popularity of the franchise, it most likely won’t be too long before fans find out if it’s going to be licensed for an English language release.

The release of the fourth film is a much more exciting prospect than before now as it’s been confirmed that Hideaki Anno will be working on Shin Ultraman, an updated take on the Ultraman franchise in the vein of Shin Godzilla, after the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. So there’s a lot riding on the next year!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.