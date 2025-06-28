Evangelion: “All of Evangelion” 30th Anniversary Event Announced

Neon Genesis Evangelion’s anime future is anyone’s guess at this point thanks to the fact that the recent Rebuild of Evangelion film series has come to an end. Following the arrival of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, the Eva pilots’ recent story came to a close and seemingly, no other works are being forged in the background. Luckily, Hideaki Anno’s creation will remain a stalwart part of the anime medium for years to come and that fact is solidified by an upcoming event. To celebrate the franchise’s thirtieth anniversary, “All of Evangelion” is coming to Japan to ring in thirty years of NERV.

The upcoming exhibit honoring the EVA unit pilots will arrive in Japan’s Tokyo City View from November 14th this fall, running until January 12th of next year. Alongside this upcoming exhibit, which still has quite a bit of mystery surrounding it, the Evangelion franchise is planning to celebrate in other ways to help honor Shinji Ikari and his fellow anime favorites. One of the key aspects of “All Of Evangelion” that was revealed is that the event will feature the first materials that were made to launch the original anime series and focus on other key aspects of the production. While creator Hideaki Anno isn’t slated to appear as of yet, it definitely wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Eva originator drop in.

Get Into The Robot

While Hideaki Anno might be best known for Neon Genesis Evangelion, this fact didn’t stop him from wading into new mech territory. Most recently, the creator helped to forge a new chapter in the Gundam universe thanks to Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Rather than creating an all-new storyline for the franchise, GQuuuuuuX focused on an alternate reality that saw the Universal Century timeline from a very different viewpoint. In this alternate reality, Char of the Principality of Zeon stumbled upon the Gundam first and thus, Zeon managed to win the war and claim victory against the Earth Federation.

Luckily, while Anno himself hasn’t been confirmed to jump back into the NERV universe, the creator hinted that more Evangelion might be on the way in an interview last year. During a talk, Hideaki claimed that “there may be plans” for a revival of the series, though he shot down his return by stating that “something other than himself” would be taking the reins. Whether this will be a reboot or an entirely new side story in the Neon Genesis universe remains to be seen.

Of course, Hideaki Anno also was recently known for his “Shin Universe”, a film series that presented wild, and often darker, takes on the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman. While there have been no plans for the EVA units to cross over into this world with a theatrical film, there has been plenty of merchandise that slammed all of these characters together. Fingers crossed that we might one day see Anno decide to reignite the Shin Universe and have these worlds collide in a grand fashion.