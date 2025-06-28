Evangelion and Gundam GQuuuuuuX Studio Will Unveil New Short for Japan Expo

For fans who are craving more Khara Studio after the end of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the company has good news for you! The animation studio announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it will unveil a new animated short for Japan Expo in Paris, France. A 30-minute presentation with the studio is scheduled from 11:00 to 11:30 CST on July 4th, 2025. The presentation will be made on the Yuzu Stage at Japan Expo, with animator Yusuke Matsui attending the panel. Matsui is part of the Khara crew, having helped animate CG scenes in the Rebuild of Evangelion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Japan Expo expo panel for Khara comes not long after the end of the company’s most recent work, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The latest Gundam entry was made in collaboration between Khara and Bandai Namco Filmworks, also known as Sunrise, and aired twelve episodes from April to June of this year. Khara Studio consists of the same crew and animators who worked on the original Neon Genesis Evangelion anime, including series’ lead director Hideaki Anno. Most of the same creators from Evangelion, including Anno, carried over to Gundam GQuuuuuuX, leading to some obvious similarities between the two shows. Coincidentally, there will be a Gundam Rising event during Anime Expo in the United States, focusing on Gundam GQuuuuuuX around the same time as Japan Expo.

What Will The Short from Studio Khara be About?

Khara didn’t specify what its new animated short will be about, other than it will continue the company’s trend of pushing the boundaries of animation and delivering high-end content to audiences worldwide. The company promises that Japan Expo attendees will gain early insights into the studios’ future projects. Anno founded Studio Khara after leaving Gainax, the studio where the original Evangelion was produced. Khara’s first major project was the Rebuild of Evangelion films, which initially began as re-animated remakes of the original series before evolving into new content.

The company would also help co-produce multiple of Anno’s live-action productions, including Shin Ultraman and uncredited work with Shin Godzilla and Shin Kamen Rider. Bandai Namco announced in 2024 that Khara would be producing the next mainline Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The original Evangelion series took major inspirations from the works of the original Gundam creator, Yoshiyuki Tomino, making the collaboration a perfect crossover. Gundam GQuuuuuuX took place in an alternate timeline of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, where the antagonists won and the mechas are given redesigns to match Khara’s usual aesthetics.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX proved a hit in Japan, with the prologue, compilation film opening number one at the Japanese box office in the weekend of January 17th. The opening music for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, “Plazma” by Kenshi Yonezu, reached No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Digital Singles with over 43,000 downloads in its first week. Yonezu would later release a music video for the song that re-edits footage from the anime, including the finale. The iconic “BEYOND THE TIME” song by TM Network, which was used in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, was played in the penultimate episode. The song’s re-use in Gundam GQuuuuuuX led it to become number one again at the Oricon charts, 37 years after its initial release.

H/T: Official Studio Khara X (formerly Twitter) Account