Evangelion Creator to Head Up Space Battleship Yamato 50th Anniversary

Space Battleship Yamato has long been a big part of the anime world, first hitting the scene as a manga in 1974. Not only have anime viewers been fans of the series, but creators can also attribute their love of the medium thanks to the series. Hideaki Anno, the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion and the Shin Universe, is lending his support to the anime franchise's fiftieth anniversary.

In a new interview, legendary anime creator Hideaki Anno noted that he would not be the man he is today if not for Space Battleship Yamato, "If it weren't for my encounter with Space Battleship Yamato, I don't think I would be where I am today. The coolness of the opening picture and song right after it started! I was numbed by the rising of the main title, and the movement of Yamato as the camera pulled away from the captain's quarters directly connected to it, grabbed my heart, and I feel like I'm still there today. I regretted so much that I had missed the first episode."

(Photo: AIC)

Space Battleship Evangelion

Anno then took the opportunity to reminisce about his younger years when he made sure to catch every episode of the series, "From the second episode to the final episode, I did everything in my power to watch it (I had to sacrifice watching Great Mazinger and intentionally shifted my cram school hours so that I could run back to my apartment the moment cram school ended), and I always sat in front of the TV at 7:30 on Sundays," continued the Shin Ultraman director. "I vividly remember the shock of the first episode, which I finally got to see when it was rerun, which I had been craving for a long time."

If you want to familiarize yourself with the space-faring universe, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the recent series, "The power-hungry Gamilas have taken over Earth, and only a distant planet has the key to save humans from extinction. Granted the schematics of a high-powered engine, the Space Battleship Yamato is built to traverse the galaxy and retrieve hope for their survival. Battling extraterrestrial forces along the way, the crew of the Yamato will stop at nothing to save their home."

Via ANN