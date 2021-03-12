Evangelion Documentary Set To Follow Creator For Thrice Upon A Time Release

✖

The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise has been released earlier this week, with Thrice Upon A Time having already shattered records in terms of IMAX profits for its opening day, and it seems as if a new documentary will be following the anime's creator, Hideaki Anno, during the years before the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. With the future of Evangelion's anime anyone's guess at this point, perhaps this documentary following the creator might give us hints as to where we'll see Shinji Ikari, the Eva Pilots, and the organization of NERV appear next.

Neon Genesis Evangelion first appeared as a television series in 1995, with creator Hideaki Anno also directing the anime that introduced us to the EVA units battling against the extraterrestrial threats known as the Angels. Anno has gone on record that his mental struggles, including depression, influenced the franchise of Evangelion heavily, with Shinji Ikari clearly struggling with thoughts of inadequacy and issues with his father, Gendo, throughout both the television series and the other adaptations of the legendary franchise. With years passing between Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo and the latest entry of Thrice Upon A Time, we expect to see plenty of material into the process of how the film came to be.

Twitter Outlet Catsuka shared the big news that the Evangelion documentary will arrive in Japan on the television station, NHK, on March 22nd, following Hideaki Anno over the course of four years between 3.0 and the new film that will bring to a close the story of Rebuild of Evangelion:

A documentary following Hideaki Anno during 4 years on the production of final Evangelion movie will be aired on NHK on March 22.https://t.co/wLWllrgkDu pic.twitter.com/apwnNCUGsD — Catsuka (@catsuka) March 12, 2021

Hideaki Anno is clearly most well known for his creation of Evangelion, and it will be interesting to see if he chooses to revisit the franchise in the future and has other stories to tell that follow Shinji, Rei, and Asuka in a potential sequel series or a new re-telling for the organization of NERV.

