New Evangelion Exhibit Will Recreate NERV

Neon Genesis Evangelion might not have an anime running at present but that hasn’t stopped the series from finding new ways to enter the public eye. When last we saw the EVA pilots, they had completed their “Rebuild of Evangelion” film series, which acted as both a reboot and a sequel to the original series. While no new series and/or movies have been confirmed for the anime franchise, that isn’t stopping Evangelion from working on some fascinating new projects. This fall, Evangelion is set to return with a brand new exhibit that brings some of its biggest mechs, weapons, and characters to the real world.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the original studio responsible for Neon Genesis Evangelion had filed for bankruptcy. Luckily, Studio Khara was able to take control of many of the projects and properties that Gainax was known for, with the former sharing the following statement, “We are very sad that an animation studio with a history of nearly 40 years has come to an end like this. As for the GAINAX trademark and title, as stated in the release from GAINAX, we have acquired and are managing it ourselves. In addition, “Gainax” is a separate legal entity from similar companies such as “Gaina Co., Ltd. (Studio Gaina)” and “Fukushima Gaina” (both of which were formerly known as “Fukushima Gainax”), “Gainax International”, “GAINAX Kyoto”, “Yonago Gainax”, “Gainax Niigata Co., Ltd.” and “GAINAX WEST”, and there are no trademark license agreements between our company and the above similar companies.”

Evangelion Exhibit Recreates NERV

Titled “Evangelion Crossing Expo – The Great Evangelion Exhibit – Triumphant Return To Tokyo”, the real-life exhibit will hit Tokyo Japan at the Roppongi Museum beginning on September 13th. The Exhibit will then run until October 22nd so Japanese anime fans have a few weeks to check out NERV. Unfortunately, like many other anime exhibits, the Eva locale hasn’t been confirmed for a North American location, though anime fans can dream.

As mentioned previously, there are no new Evangelion anime that have been confirmed, though creator Hideaki Anno has recently hinted that there might be some stories in the works. In a recent interview, Anno stated that while he might not have a direct hand in the return of NERV, anime projects might be in the works that will once again tackle the world of EVAs and angels. Rest assured, we here at ComicBook will fill you in when new Evangelion anime info hits the ‘net.

Via Comic Natalie