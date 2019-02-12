‘Evangelion’s Fourth Film Seems to Be in Production

Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s fourth film has been in the works ever since it was initially announced in 2012, and last year things seemed to be picking up as the film officially got a release window of 2020.

Now it seems like production on the film is kicking up even more as Studio Khara has shared photos of the cast and staff celebrating what they believe is the beginning of production.

As spotted by SoraNews24, Studio Khara shared photos of a recent New Year party, but as they note, the photo of the banner in particular reads ” “New Evangelion Movie:||: Start of Production”. Along with this, director Hideaki Anno was in attendance along with the Megumi Ogata, Shinji’s voice actress, and Megumi Hayashibara, Rei’s voice actress.

Ogata shared a statement that she’s excited about recording for the film as well, “It’s the beginning of the end. [Evangelion is] a project where I feel, where I have to feel, ‘I want to go on living until I can record my final performance for it,’ and I’m so happy to be involved with such an anime. I will survive, until my final recording, no matter what.”

SoraNews24 pointed out that Misato voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi, and Gendo voice actor Fumihiko Tachiki were in attendance as well:

While this is unfortunately not a full confirmation that production on the fourth Evangelion film has begun, it’s good sign to see the staff and cast gathering together. The 2020 release window may not be completely off the table after all, considering how much this staff and crew wants to make the film happen.

For those looking to catch up on Neon Genesis Evangelion before the new film hits, luckily there will soon be a good way to do so as the series is preparing to hit Netflix worldwide this Spring. Netflix confirmed that along with the 26 episodes of the original anime series, the films Evangelion: Death True 2 (Death & Rebirth) and The End of Evangelion will be coming to the service as well.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

