‘Evangelion’s Fourth Film Seems to Be in Production

Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s fourth film has been in the works ever since it was initially announced in 2012, and last year things seemed to be picking up as the film officially got a release window of 2020.
Now it seems like production on the film is kicking up even more as Studio Khara has shared photos of the cast and staff celebrating what they believe is the beginning of production.
弊社新年会と『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』打ち入りでした。ご多用の折、本当にたくさんの関係各位、キャストの皆様にお越し頂き、誠にありがとうございました。本来ならこの場にいて下さるはずだった方々の想いとお力もお借りして、最高の作品をお届けできるよう精進して参ります。 一月吉日 pic.twitter.com/3lJDajEWgI— 株式会社カラー (@khara_inc) January 31, 2019
As spotted by SoraNews24, Studio Khara shared photos of a recent New Year party, but as they note, the photo of the banner in particular reads ” “New Evangelion Movie:||: Start of Production”. Along with this, director Hideaki Anno was in attendance along with the Megumi Ogata, Shinji’s voice actress, and Megumi Hayashibara, Rei’s voice actress.
Ogata shared a statement that she’s excited about recording for the film as well, “It’s the beginning of the end. [Evangelion is] a project where I feel, where I have to feel, ‘I want to go on living until I can record my final performance for it,’ and I’m so happy to be involved with such an anime. I will survive, until my final recording, no matter what.”
「シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版」打ち入りでした！
「終わりの始まり」にふさわしく、こんなに豪華な声優陣が集結しました…！
音声収録はまだ先ですが、皆様に楽しんで頂けるように頑張りたい。と、キャスト全員で挨拶させて頂きました。— 緒方恵美@2/16-3/10LiveTour (@Megumi_Ogata) January 31, 2019
楽しみに、お待ち下さい。
…きっと！#エヴァ#Evangelion pic.twitter.com/cKf8s0BV1B
SoraNews24 pointed out that Misato voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi, and Gendo voice actor Fumihiko Tachiki were in attendance as well:
新年会&シンエヴァの打ち入りでキャストも大集合でした❣️何だろ、関わってる時間が長いんだけど、新鮮！そして刺激的で興奮せざるをえない人達です！#エヴァ#シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版#葛城ミサト pic.twitter.com/PcpSBTyNEa— 三石琴乃＠琴ちゃわんdeもう一杯！ (@kotochawanmoon) January 31, 2019
While this is unfortunately not a full confirmation that production on the fourth Evangelion film has begun, it’s good sign to see the staff and cast gathering together. The 2020 release window may not be completely off the table after all, considering how much this staff and crew wants to make the film happen.
For those looking to catch up on Neon Genesis Evangelion before the new film hits, luckily there will soon be a good way to do so as the series is preparing to hit Netflix worldwide this Spring. Netflix confirmed that along with the 26 episodes of the original anime series, the films Evangelion: Death True 2 (Death & Rebirth) and The End of Evangelion will be coming to the service as well.
Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.
Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.
