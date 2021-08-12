KFC Hypes Evangelion Ahead of Big Amazon Premiere

✖

August 13th will see the final movie of the Rebuild of Evangelion series land on Amazon Prime, allowing fans of NERV in the West to see Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time for the first time, and to celebrate the upcoming release, a strange crossover has emerged between Hideaki Anno's franchise and the fast-food chain of Kentucky Fried Chicken. While Colonel Sanders definitely won't be making an appearance in the next entry in Shinji Ikaria's surreal adventures, it's hilariously bizarre to see KFC's mascot standing next to Asuka Langley, one of the most popular characters from Evangelion.

Colonel Sanders has been dead for decades, passing in 1980, but recent years have seen many celebrities take up the role of the chicken king, including the likes of Mario Lopez, Darrell Hammond, Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton, Norm Macdonald, and Jason Alexander to name a few. Mario Lopez even starred as the Colonel in a Lifetime production dubbed "A Recipe For Seduction," which hilariously saw the Saved By The Bell star donning a mustache and a flash of white while placing the creator of Kentucky Fried Chicken into a romantic drama. With celebrities portraying Colonel Sanders finding success, we're excited to see who else will portray the Colonel in the future.

The Official Kentucky Fried Chicken Twitter Account shared this insane crossover that sees Colonel Sanders and Asuka Langley on the farm, sharing a moment before the final entry in Rebuild of Evangelion lands on Amazon Prime later this week:

Hideaki Anno has no confirmed future projects in the world of NERV moving forward, instead deciding to step back into the world of "Shin" with Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider. If you're unfamiliar with these properties, Anno helped to create Shin Godzilla, which created a terrifying take on the lizard king that focused just as much on the bureaucracy of stopping the king of the monsters as Godzilla's path of destruction. While little is known about these two new Shin projects, we would imagine they will be far darker iterations of the two giant monster-fighting brawlers.

What do you think of this insane crossover? Are you hyped for the arrival of Thrice Upon A Time later this week on Amazon Prime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.