Evangelion Trends as Fans Prepare for Its Final Movie's Premiere
The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise is set to arrive on August 13th on Amazon Prime, with the streaming service being the exclusive platform that will bring the last chapter of this new take on the world of Shinji Ikari and the organization known as NERV to life. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time set to shake the very foundations of the battle between the EVA units and the angels, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming release that will give us another story created by legend Hideaki Anno.
The official description for the upcoming Evangelion film reads as such on Amazon's Video Service:
"The fourth and final installment of Rebuild of Evangelion. Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrives at Paris, a city now red from coreization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari's improve Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei wander about Japan,"
Are you hyped for the arrival of the final movie of the Rebuild of Evangelion dropping this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.
After All These Years
prevnext
Me about to watch #Evangelion : 3.0+1.0 after all these years. pic.twitter.com/63GeHPakc4— Vincent (@Vincent_CM7) August 12, 2021
The Excitement Is Rising
prevnext
Since Evangelion is trending, I'm so excited we're finally getting a conclusion to this Masterpiece of a series. Glad i did a full marathon of the anime and Rebuild films. #Evangelion pic.twitter.com/Lpa0X09rSA— brandonino (@brandoninomtzzz) August 12, 2021
9 Years
prevnext
24 HOURS UNTIL EVERYTHING ENDS WE'VE WAITED 9 YEARS FOR THIS#Evangelion #shineva pic.twitter.com/wG4eRotnc1— phuc (@reisbandnudeln) August 12, 2021
The End Is On The Way
prevnext
Tomorrow, it all comes to an end after 26 years :’) #Evangelion pic.twitter.com/X3IvlWQE3w— Nate "Stay Vibrant" Foster (73%) (@VibrantFoster) August 12, 2021
Shinji Tears
prevnext
Stay hydrated as we wait for new evangelion #Evangelion pic.twitter.com/opHfqkf51L— Junior ( comms open🥳 ) (@cloudtifa9) August 12, 2021
The Crossover We Need
prevnext
I love #Evangelion pic.twitter.com/h6ck9ezZ4t— 🏹J♡ (@Coyote25s) August 12, 2021
It's Been A LONG Time
prevnext
Me realizing #Evangelion 3.0+1.0 drops tomorrow and I can finally watching. pic.twitter.com/I3DnGp42Ei— Gargantucast's Chris McDonald 🦖🐉 (@chris_kaiju) August 12, 2021
Get Ready Eva Fans
prev
See you this Friday #evangelion fans! pic.twitter.com/OrYZlIFXka— Ramenpunk (@Ramenpunk_) August 10, 2021