Evangelion Trends as Fans Prepare for Its Final Movie's Premiere

The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise is set to arrive on August 13th on Amazon Prime, with the streaming service being the exclusive platform that will bring the last chapter of this new take on the world of Shinji Ikari and the organization known as NERV to life. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time set to shake the very foundations of the battle between the EVA units and the angels, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming release that will give us another story created by legend Hideaki Anno.

The official description for the upcoming Evangelion film reads as such on Amazon's Video Service:

"The fourth and final installment of Rebuild of Evangelion. Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrives at Paris, a city now red from coreization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari's improve Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei wander about Japan,"

