McDonald’s x Evangelion Drops Mind-Bending Anime Crossover: Watch

In the past, we’ve witnessed the Straw Hat Pirates fight the Z-Fighters, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty take on Amuro’s Gundam unit, and have even seen Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth team up with UA Academy’s Symbol of Peace. The anime world has never shied away from creating some mind-bending crossovers in the past, but this current collaboration might just take the cake. While we have written about how Evangelion’s NERV pilots are lending their story to McDonald’s menu, a new anime short has arrived that proves that this crossover is one that might just take the cake for one of most unbelievable anime team-ups of our lifetimes.

Neon Genesis Evangelion first hit the anime scene in the late 1990s, giving fans a story that you wouldn’t expect to be teaming up with Ronald McDonald. Focusing on the cerebral aspects of its characters and presenting battles that make it one of the greatest mech anime series of all time, the franchise has continued long after its initial television outing. Most recently, the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series recreated the original story for a theatrical run, while simultaneously peppering in some unexpected curveballs with its story. At present, the EVA series has yet to confirm a new anime project but its creator, Hideaki Anno, is about to release a new, unexpected mech anime next year.

Evangelion Burgers Have Landed

The new collaboration has already kicked off in Japan, offering Evangelion fans the opportunity to score three unique new menu items. Alongside being able to grab some bizarre new toys that sees the Eva Units transforming into McDonald’s items, Japanese restaurant goers will be able to pick up a hash brown burger with garlic mayo, a new Mexican chicken burger, and a double teriyaki burger. Considering the subject matter of Neon Genesis Evangelion, don’t expect a Happy Meal to come out of this collaboration. Unfortunately for Western anime fans, no word has been shared about this team-up crossing the pond to North America.

Digging Into This Anime Partnership

Ironically enough, the new video was not made by Studio Khara, the production house that is currently the home for all things Evangelion. Following the dissolvement of Studio Gainax, Hideaki Anno and Khara have been at the forefront of all things NERV. This current collaboration is one that was made using previous footage from the recent anime movies focusing on the EVA pilots along with some clever editing.

While Evangelion might not have a new anime project in the works, Hideaki Anno is stepping into a new mech universe in 2025. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is set to arrive next year and will see Anno bring his creativity to the anime franchise that is routinely see as the biggest competitor to NERV. Once again seeing Anno taking on a story with teenage mech pilot, it will be interesting to see how close to the Evangelion series this upcoming anime is and the major differences that Hideaki brings to the table.

Want to see what other wild anime crossovers take place in the future?