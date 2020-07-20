Evangelion's Strangest Figure Gives Fans "Rice Farming Rei"

✖

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time might be a mouthful, but that isn't stopping fans of the cerebral series in Japan from seeing the last movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, and new merchandise for one of the longest anime films in existence shows us the Eva pilot, Rei, in one of her strangest appearances to date. Needless to say, the final adventure of NERV and the EVA pilots is definitely looking to have plenty of surprises for fans of the series as this latest incarnation of Hideaki Anno's creation takes its final bow.

The original ending for Evangelion was a complicated matter, wherein the television series decided to take a far more unorthodox conclusion than your "run of the mill" anime series. Taking a look inside of the psyche of Shinji Ikari in the final episodes, a new ending was created in a future movie that was appropriately named The End of Evangelion, though this finale still left fans with plenty of questions as the world was changed as a result of the battle between the Eva pilots and the angels. Though there's still no word on when North American fans will have the opportunity to see this final film, anime fans are dying to watch this grand finale.

The Rei "Rice Farmer Figure" is currently available for pre-order for around $95 USD, with a set release date for later this summer which will allow Evangelion fans to own one of the strangest figures to ever appear as a result of the work of Hideaki Anno:

(Photo: Kaiyodo)

Though we don't currently know the details of why Rei has decided to take up farming while still sporting her full Eva pilot outfit, it's clear that the movie is keeping up with the tradition of Evangelion to buck audience expectations. The film, which was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, was able to shatter the opening day IMAX record for movies in Japan, though this final adventure of NERV wasn't able to reach the insane heights that were hit by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which remains the number one movie released in the country to this point.

Will you be picking up this strange Evangelion figure this summer? Do you think we'll see Thrice Upon The Time hit North America this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.

Via Sora News 24