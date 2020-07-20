Evangelion Remains At The Top Of Japan's Box Office

The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series has hit the ground floor running since being released into theaters in Japan earlier this year, and this weekend saw the latest entry into the world of NERV once again come out on top on the silver screen. Though the anime film to beat in terms of overall profits remains in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Evangelion has already shattered a few records since it hit theaters and gave viewers in Japan the opportunity to see how the latest story will end for Shinji, Rei, Asuka and the other members of NERV.

Currently, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time came in at number one over the weekend in Japan, currently sitting on overall profits of around $67.8 Million USD, with the fourth film in the Rebuild series having broken the record for most profits made in IMAX theaters for a single day. With Demon Slayer: Mugen Train currently sitting at the top of the heap as the most profitable film in Japan, overtaking Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away for that honor, the latest entry for the world of NERV has a long way to go to become the new number one. Shockingly enough, Demon Slayer is still in the top five for the weekend, months following its arrival into theaters.

(Photo: Khara)

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 broke another record, though it wasn't related to the profits that the anime film has brought in so far, but rather its running time. Running over two and a half hours, the latest entry of the Rebuild franchise has been clocked in as one of the longest anime films ever released.

The future for Evangelion at this point is anyone's guess, but the creator of the franchise, Hideaki Anno, has some big movies on the horizon. Previously diving into the world of the lizard king with Shin Godzilla, Anno will be working on new interpretations of two other big classics in Shin UltraMan and Shin Kamen Rider. With these Shin versions on the anime creator's plate, it will be interesting to see if Hideaki Anno eventually returns to the world of Shinji and the other members of NERV.

Are you hyped to eventually see the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.

Via ANN