Neon Genesis Evangelion Set to Top Tom & Jerry Amidst Box Office Tear

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time has been released into theaters in Japan recently, bringing to a close the story of Rebuild of Evangelion, a new telling of the tale of Shinji Ikari, NERV, and his fellow EVA pilots, and it seems as if the profitability of the film has it heading toward defeating the recent blockbuster in Tom And Jerry. With movie theaters around the world re-opening their doors in 2021 following the problems that were sent their way thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it's definitely no surprise to see that the Eva movie is shattering records.

When Evangelion's latest film hit theaters in Japan, it was in competition with one of the biggest animated movies to release in the country's history in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Though it doesn't seem as if the latest adventure of the EVA pilots will come within striking distance of the first feature-length film following Tanjiro and his fellow demon slayers, it is still making serious bank during its theatrical run. Though a North American release date has yet to be confirmed for the final battle of NERV, we have to imagine it will only be a matter of time before NERV hits the West.

(Photo: Warner Bros & Khara)

The creator of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, recently made news not just because of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time's release, but also with the announcement that the prolific creator would be bringing to a life a new take on the sentai hero, Kamen Rider, with Shin Kamen Rider. With Shin Godzilla offering us a take on the lizard king that was far grimmer than anything we had seen before, we can expect a darker version of the masked hero alongside another Shin creation in Shin Ultraman, which is also in the works by Anno.

Tom And Jerry saw a similar release as the recent blockbuster in Godzilla vs. Kong, arriving on both theaters and streaming on HBO Max, though it hasn't come close to the heights that were hit by the kaiju crossover. With Thrice Upon A Time still bringing in back with its latest, and longest, movie, expect other records to be broken before it ends its theatrical run.

