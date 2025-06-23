Gachiakuta Reveals English Dub Release Schedule & Cast

Gachiakuta is currently lined up as one of the biggest new anime fans will need to check out for the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has revealed the new anime’s English dub cast and release schedule ahead of its debut. The new anime adapting Kei Urana’s original manga series has been one of the more exciting new releases coming this Summer, and it’s because it looks to be a very original action series. Helping matters in this regard is that fans of both Japanese and English language audio will get to check out the new anime as it releases new episodes every week.

Crunchyroll has officially announced the release schedule for its English dub of Gachiakuta, and confirmed that the premiere will be launching on the same day as its Japanese language release. According to a new press release, Crunchyroll will be releasing its English dub on the same day and date as each of the Gachiakuta episodes hits in Japan. To help celebrate the confirmation of its simultaneous dub release, Crunchyroll has also revealed the English dub cast for the new series too along with a new trailer that you can check out below.

Gachiakuta’s English Dub Voice Cast Revealed

Crunchyroll has announced that the English dub for Gachiakuta (one of the many English dubbed offerings the streamer will offer this Summer) will star the likes of Bryson Baugus as Rudo, Christopher Wehkamp as Enjin, Corey Wilder as Zanka, Katie Caruso as Riyo, Zeno Robinson as Jabber, and John Burgmeier as Regto. As announced, Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming both the Japanese and English dub releases for the anime beginning on July 6th as part of the new wave of releases hitting for the Summer 2025 anime schedule. It’s just one of the many reasons fans should be excited for the new series.

Fumihiko Suganama will be directing the new Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music. As the anime prepares for its premiere this Summer, Gachiakuta is standing out from much of the rest of the pack as it offers an intense new story that already seems like it’s going to be much different from the rest of the anime we’ll get to see over the course of the rest of the Summer.

What Is Gachiakuta Anyway?

Kodansha USA has licensed Gachiakuta’s original manga release for an English language release, and you can find the volumes on shelves now or with chapters digitally available through Kodansha’s K-Manga service if you wanted to get the jump on the series before it premieres. As for what the new is going to offer, Crunchyroll begins to tease what to expect from Gachiakuta as such, “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.”

The synopsis continues with, “Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”