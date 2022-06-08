Netflix's Exception Anime Shares First Look

✖

Netflix has a mysterious new horror anime project on the way with some major names behind the new project, and has revealed the first look images at the new Exception anime series. During their special Geeked Week presentation last year, Netflix had announced a slate of new anime projects in the works for a release in 2022. While some of these new projects have managed to release by this point, there are still just as many that fans are still looking forward to seeing hitting the streaming service for the second half of the year. Such as one major horror series, Exception.

Netflix first announced Exception was in the works last year with a story from science fiction author Hirotaka Adachi with character designs from Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, but has finally given a much better look at what to expect from the new series. During their Geeked Week presentation this year, Netflix shared the first look images from the series in progress that give fans an idea of the kind of aesthetic and environment currently in the works for the ominous new project. You can check out the first look images from Netflix's original anime Exception below:

here's your first look at Exception, a new sci-fi anime following a team of survivors trying to save humanity from extinction#geekedweek pic.twitter.com/02ck7uFBMP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 8, 2022

Directed by Yuzo Sato for Bakken Record and 5 Inc, with character designs from Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano and a story and script from Hirotaka Adachi, Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for Exception just yet, but it will be releasing some time later this year. These first images tease a much different kind of project from many of the other original anime series currently offered with Netflix so far, and hopefully they stick the landing when they release later this year.

As for what to expect when Exception does hit, Netflix describes the mysterious series as such, "In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer."

