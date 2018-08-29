‘Fairly OddParents’ Creator Tries Hand at ‘My Hero Academia’

All Might just found his way into Fairy World in a new My Hero Academia sketch by Fairly OddParents creator Butch Hartman.

Hartman worked on millennials’ most beloved cartoons, including Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, Cow & Chicken and Danny Phantom. He created The Fairly OddParents, Nickelodeon’s second-longest running animated series of all time and the longest-running fantasy TV series in American history. On Wednesday, Hartman showed some love for other media when he posted an inked drawing of All Might, grinning off the page.

Hartman’s rendition of the Symbol of Peace took up nearly the whole page, from his chunky feet to the tips of his pointed bangs. He drew the character in black and white, with dark shadows showing where the light hit his costume and fine detail around the unthinkable muscles.

Hartman’s drawing shared a few trademark similarities with his own works of art. For one thing, the boxy, almost geometric chin looks something like his own characters. We know for a fact that Hartman values a strong jaw on his heroes, as he is after all the creator of his own super hero universe starting with The Crimson Chin.

Hartman’s All Might is also almost satirically muscular. If it is possible, he drew the hero with even larger legs than Kohei Horikoshi does, making him look a little like The Fairly OddParents‘ own Jorgen Von Strangle.

Fans loved seeing the veteran animator take on something different. They threw gleeful All Might reaction GIFs at Hartman, congratulating him and requesting more fan art.

Hartman has sketched other intellectual properties on social media recently. Just last month, he posted a fully-colored take on Deadpool versus Ember from Danny Phantom. He also drew a gritty, adult version of Blues Clues, and a How to Train Your Dragon digital painting.

Hartman is just one of many high-profile creators to show some love for My Hero Academia recently. Earlier this summer, legendary American comic artist and DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee posted his own rendition of All Might. Not long after that, DC’s rockstar writer Scott Snyder revealed that he is a die-hard fan of the series, and he has been watching with his kids non-stop.

The hype is likely to reach a fever pitch in North American next month with the theatrical release of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The feature-length movie hits select cinemas from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. Tickets are on sale now.