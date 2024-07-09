Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Debuts Opening: Watch

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has officially kicked off the franchise’s return to screens, and the first episode of the sequel anime has debuted its opening theme! Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail manga and anime came to an end a few years ago, but the official story was quietly continuing in the pages of its official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The sequel story kicked off around the time the anime came to an end, and has since been picking up where the original left off as Natsu and the others take on their toughest challenge yet as the strongest members in the Fairy Tail guild.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is likely going to be the biggest returning franchise of the Summer 2024 anime schedule for many fans, and the first episode feels like a full return to form as fans are introduced to a few new faces before getting thrown into the real thick of it as Natsu, Lucy, and the core fighters all return to take on the titular “100 Years Quest,” a quest so tough no one has completed it in that time. This all kicks off with the new opening titled “Story” as performed by Da-ice, and it features a tease of all the big battles to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

If you wanted to check out Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as it airs through the Summer, you can now find the sequel anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, “Fairy Tail is a gathering of rowdy wizards renowned as the strongest guild in the Kingdom of Fiore. Its strongest party—comprised of Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Grey, Erza, Wendy, and Carla—is preparing to undertake the legendary ‘100 Years Quest,’ a mission of even higher difficulty than S-Class quests. Natsu’s team earned special permission to attempt this quest after overcoming their life-or-death battles against the Black Wizard Zeref and the Black Dragon Acnologia.”

The synopsis continues with, “Their destination is the first wizard guild in history, Magia Dragon, located in the far northern continent of Guiltina. However, in the hundred years since Magia Dragon was founded, no one has ever succeeded in completing this particularly brutal quest. Their first visit to Guiltina brings Natsu’s team face-to-face with mysterious new towns, enigmatic new gods, and ominous new foes…”