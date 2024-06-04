Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Character Trailers Released

Fairy Tail will be making its big return to screens with a new sequel anime this Summer, and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is hyping up Natsu Dragneel and the core group with some special new character trailers! Fairy Tail might have ended both its manga and anime run a few years ago, but the franchise has actually been continuing its story with an official sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This sequel sees Natsu and the others tackling the S Class Quest teased at the end of the original series, and with it introduces new characters, foes, and more.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be making its debut later this Summer, and that means fans will get to see the main crew in action once more after all this time. Hyping up the sequel anime's premiere this July, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has debuted some special character trailers for Natsu Dragneel (which you can find in the video above) along with Lucy Heartfilia, Gray Fullbuster, Erza Scarlet, and Wendy Marvell with videos that you can check out in action below.

What to Know for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering in Japan on July 7th with Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Returning core cast includes the likes of Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster.

New additions to the cast for the sequel include Mugihito as Elefseria, Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Touka, Yumi Uchiyama as Kiria, Itaru Yamamoto as Madmole, and Kenji Hamada as Skullion. If you wanted to check out the manga, Kodansha Comics USA has licensed the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga for an English release and tease it as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"