‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Teases Final Season’s Dark Future

At long last, the moment has come. Fairy Tail is back at it with a new season, and fans are excited to see Natsu and the gang back in action. Now, the creator behind Fairy Tail is reaching out to fans about the comeback, but it is not all good news.

In true fashion, Hiro Mashima wants fans to remember Fairy Tail isn’t always fun; Things can get dark from time to time, and the magic guild is no exception.

Taking to Twitter, the artist posted a short message where he thanked fans for all their reviews. However, he ended the note with a warning.

“I looked over a lot of comments this morning about Fairy Tail‘s anime. Thank you! In the final season, there will be many difficult and scary scenes, but the show’s theme is hope. Please, enjoy until the end,” Mashima wrote.

So far, Fairy Tail has yet to exhibit any of those darker moments, but fans know better than to doubt the artist. The final season has two full arcs to adapt before it goes away, and manga readers have gone through the second’s angst-ridden story once before.

After all, the ‘Alvarez Empire’ arc is a hard arc to get through. The series sees Fairy Tail protect home from an invading force from Alvarez Empire. The legion, which is led in part by Zeref, is ready to bring ruin upon Fairy Tail and all those who support it. And, as the arc comes to an end, fans are treated to some surprising deaths and tear-jerking revelations that will only be made more emotional for TV.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda.