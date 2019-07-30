Fairy Tail Teases Massive Cast for Final Episode

It has been a long time coming, Fairy Tail fans. After nearly a decade, the favorite shonen anime is getting ready to come to an end. The anime is projected to end before 2020 rolls around, and it seems the show’s finale will be a big one in a literal sense.

After all, the final episode of Fairy Tail appears to be bringing in everyone for their final bow.

Recently, the official Twitter account for Fairy Tail updated fans on the anime’s status. It was there netizens learned Fairy Tail would end with episode 328. The report also confirmed Fairy Tail‘s final episode will rope in more than 65 characters total.

So it is time to make your bets! Fairy Tail is sure to bring back some long-lost faces, and fans better start guessing who those returning characters might be.

According to the report, the finale episode has over 65 characters. A total of 60 assembled cast members were called in to record those characters for episode 328. When a photo was taken of the cast to commemorate the final recording, the report says not everyone could fit inside the recording booth at the same time.

With so many characters slated to make a comeback, fans are interested to see who all will appear. There is no doubt leads like Natsu, Lucy, and Happy will take center stage in the finale. However, some wild cards could make an appearance either through flashbacks or cameos. After all, fans would kill to see Igneel just once more before Fairy Tail ends, and the same can be said for dozens more.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.