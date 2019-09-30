Fairy Tail’s Finale Earns Tribute from Sequel Series Creator

Fairy Tail might be done, but the series’ legacy will live on forever. Hiro Mashima wowed the anime fandom nearly ten years ago when Natsu Dragneel hit up televisions. Now, the Dragon Slayer has ended his anime run, and fans from around the world are paying homage to Natsu including a very familiar artist.

Over on Twitter, fans gathered to celebrate the life of Fairy Tail after its very last episode went live. The long-awaited release saw Natsu bring his journey to an end after bringing down the likes of Zeref and Acnologia. It comes as little surprise fans were excited for Natsu’s victory, but they were not the only ones as Atsuo Ueda was just as impressed.

Taking to Twitter, the manga artist gained the approval of fans with his tribute to Fairy Tail. Ueda shared a drawing he did of Fairy Tail‘s gang, and he thanked the series for both inspiring and employing him.

“I was impressed all through the final season’s last episode. It’s really interesting when I remember I’m doing the the 100 Years Quest manga. Thank you so much,” the artist shared.

As you can see above, the artwork show off the regular gang which Fairy Tail fans know well. Natsu is still in the middle which Lucy and Happy stick nearby. To the upper left, fans can see Erza peeking out while the other side of Natsu features Juvia, Gray, Wendy, and Carla. The group appear to be taking one last group photo before Fairy Tail comes to an end, but fans are hopeful the group will not be gone for long. After all, the 100 Years Quest series has become a favorite with fans, and it’ll be ripe for an anime some day soon.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.