‘Fairy Tail’ Raises NSFW Question About Levy, Gajeel

Fairy Tail is a handful of episodes into its final season, and the show has done some serious unpacking. With a world war ready to hit, Natsu’s guild mates are preparing for battle, but it seems they may be making time for other things too.

After all, the latest episode of Fairy Tail put the spotlight on Levy and her bedmate this week.

If you are caught up with Fairy Tail, you will know a bit about the couple and their big to-do. The anime caught up with the Fairy Tail guild as they prepared their defenses against Zeref and his coming army. With Makarov back in action, the guild is getting back to its feet, but Levy is definitely laid back these days with a certain someone.

The new episode visits all of the guild’s lead mages, and it hones in on Gajeel at one point. The buff wizard is seeng shirtless in bed with his arms resting behind his head. His bare torso is mostly covered with a light green duvet embroidered with cutesy stars, a choice that doesn’t appear to match his tastes. However, that choice makes sense when a later shot sees Levy sleeping under the same covers.

While the pair are not shown side by side, Levy is seen waking up on the opposite side of bed as Gajeel. The mage is quick to wipe at her tired eyes as the same light green duvet hugs her shoulders, leaving fans more than a little curious about the pair.

So far, the anime has yet to make anything official with this couple, but Gajeel and Levy have been circling each other for years. This blink-and-miss-it moment seems to hint at the pair’s evolving relationship, and readers of Fairy Tail know exactly what to make of the scene. After all, the manga did end with Wendy overhearing Levy and Gajeel speak about their pregnancy, so fans can choose to interpret the anime’s latest GaLe scene however they’d like.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.