‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Why Its Guild Disbanded

Fairy Tail is back in action at long last, but the guild is standing on shaking feet. After all, the organization was only just reformed in the latest season of Fairy Tail, and fans just learned why the guild was closed in the first place.

Recently, Fairy Tail aired its 285th episode, and it saw the Fairy Tail guild come together at long last. The fledgling group is alive once more despite the absence of its former leader Makaarov. After a vote, the guild is being overseen by Erza Scarlet now, but the mage wasn’t in charge for long before a bombshell was dropped.

Thanks to Mest, fans were finally let in on why Makarov chose to dissolve Fairy Tail. As it turns out, the older mage felt it was necessary to prevent his family from being destroyed and to give the country of Ishgar time to prevent an invasion.

“I’m disbanding Fairy Tail. Based on your information and my own investigation, I’m now certain this is the only way to protect our guild… our family,” Makarov is seen telling Mest in a flashback.

When the old man is asked whether he’s closing the guild due to the western continent, Makarov agrees.

“You don’t need to agree with it. The Alvarez Empire on the western continent is just too dangerous,” the leader said before adding, “Alvarez tried to invade ten years ago to obtain the Lumen Histoire.”

The only thing keeping the Alvarez Empire from taking over Ishgar was the Magic Council, but they were all killed. With nothing left to protect the country, the empire is sure to come after Fairy Tail for its secret weapon, and Makarov says the guild is better off gone if that means safety for his family. After all, the Alvarez Empire is comprised of more than 700 magic guilds; Even Makarov knows those odds are against his guild despite it having powerhouses like Natsu.

Now, it seems the Alvarez Empire is ready to make its move on Ishgar, but it will run into trouble soon enough. Makarov might not like it, but nothing can keep Fairy Tail apart for long. So, it will fall to the guild’s heroes to keep Ishgar safe when the western continent breaches its shores.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.