‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Shares New Guild Poster

There’s just a few weeks separating anime fans from one of this year’s biggest releases. It may have taken some time, but Fairy Tail is ready for a comeback. And, as you can see below, a new poster for its final season has gone live.

So, if you’ve missed Natsu Dragneel, it is time you got fired up about his return.

Taking to Twitter, Fairy Tail‘s official page shared the updated visual with fans. The poster, which can be seen below, shows off a slew of familiar characters as the founder of Fairy Tail lingers in the background.

“The key visual of all the guild members together is here,” the post writes.

As you can see, the Fairy Tail gang is back together, and they look the same as ever. Natsu is shown at the front, and the pink-haired mage is showing his toned abs with a one-sleeved vest.

To the right, fans can see Lucy keeping pace, and she has a cute new outfit to celebrate. The Celestial magic user has got her long blonde hair in pigtails, and fans are loving Lucy’s thigh-high boots. As for Erza, the armor-loving mage is still dressed in her usual outfit, but it seems she’s made some alterations to her chest plate.

Wendy and Juvia are up to their normal looks, but Gray is stepping out with a very different aesthetic. Not only is the mage clothed, but he’s seen sporting some strapped pants and a long-sleeved coat. The outfit is similar to the one Gajeel is rocking now, but the Dragon Slayer swapped out a blue coat for something a bit more earthy.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.