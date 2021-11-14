Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aries

One truly magical Fairy Tail cosplay is channeling Lucy’s spirit, Aries! Although Hiro Mashima has moved on with a brand new series Edens Zero (which even had its debut anime run earlier this year), there are many fans who still love his previous work, Fairy Tail, like it never ended. That’s technically true as well because following the end of the manga and anime series, Mashima started working on an official sequel series that saw Lucy, Natsu, and a few other core Fairy Tail guild members taking on the toughest mission that even the strongest members of their guild couldn’t complete.

This sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, not only brings back Lucy Heartfilia and the other fan favorites, but it also brings back Lucy’s roster of celestial spirits and abilities as well. While fans have had their favorites over the years, there’s still a lot of love for one of the first spirits she managed to have in her disposal, Aries, and now this spirit has come to life through some awesome cosplay from artist @katsu.ucosplay on Instagram as a reminder that fans shouldn’t overlook this one! Check it out below:

As for this official sequel series, Fairy Tail fans will soon be able to either catch up with or experience it in a whole new way as it was announced that Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. An official release date, window, production staff, or potential new or returning cast members have yet to be revealed for the sequel as of this writing, but it’s going to be the first new Fairy Tail anime content released in quite a while.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

But what do you think? Where does Aries rank among your favorite of Lucy’s spirits? Let us know all of your thoughts on Fairy Tail and everything else anime in the comments!