Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy’s Taurus Form

One magical Fairy Tail cosplay has put the spotlight on Lucy Heartfilia’s powerful Taurus Star Dress form! Fairy Tail might have ended its manga run some time ago (and the anime’s run not long after), but fans still celebrate the series to this day because of how much they fell in love with its many characters. At the center of it all was Lucy, who debuted all sorts of looks and makeovers over the course of the series. Sometimes it was just to commemorate a new arc, and sometimes these outfits were the source of her power.

By fine tuning her celestial spirit magic over the course of her time in the series, she was soon able to tap into each of them in a brand new way with full makeovers. These Star Dress transformations provided her with boosts in key areas from each of the spirits in her possession, and one of the physically strongest was the Taurus form (which was a favorite of original series creator Hiro Mashima as well). Now this form is living on through some equally as powerful cosplay from artist @dakotahsgrotto on Instagram! Check it out below:

Lucy, Natsu and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild’s journey might have officially come to an end, but it was far from the end of their actual story. The series continued with an official manga sequel written by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. Titled Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, this official sequel series picks up right from the big tease at the end of the original series that saw Lucy and the others preparing to take on the most dangerous mission ever, the titular 100 Years Quest.

If fans aren’t completely up to date with the manga series, however, there is no real need to worry as Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will soon be making its own official anime debut soon enough. Announced to be in the works, there is unfortunately no word just yet on when fans can expect to see the new anime for the franchise. But thankfully it’s a confirmation that Fairy Tail will be making its big comeback to anime soon enough.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest‘ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”