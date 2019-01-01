‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Celebrates One “Happy” New Year

The new year has come and gone in Japan, but the man behind Fairy Tail has given fans a gift that knows no time limit. After all, Hiro Mashima stepped out into 2019 with a welcome present, and it is the definition of happy.

After all, Natsu’s best friend is the star of the sketch, and the Exceed is rocking his little look.

Over on Twitter, Mashima gifted fans with a cute drawing welcoming in the new year right. As you can see below, the piece features Happy dressed up as the new zodiac, and he seems to be in a hurry.

“Happy new year,” Mashima captioned the drawing.

The drawing is rather simple, but Happy does command the piece thanks to the pun on his name. Not only is the character called Happy, but his wish of a Happy New Year just makes everything better. When you factor in the little boar hat he’s wearing, the Exceed goes from being cute to downright adorable. So, if Fairy Tail fans are needing a new background on their phone this new year, then Mashima has just the thing.

If you are needing more Happy in your life, there is an easy way to get your Exceed fix these days. The character is currently starring in the final season of Fairy Tail that’s airing now. With an order of 51 episodes, the anime’s last season has already included plenty of Happy asides that will continue throughout the new year.

So, what are you looking forward to from Fairy Tail in 2019? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.