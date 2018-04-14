‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Reveals Preview Of New Manga

Hiro Mashima officially ended his long running and super popular manga series Fairy Tail last year, and now that nearly a year has passed, Mashima has begun teasing more of his mysterious new work.

Along with further celebrating the release of his new manga series in June, Mashima and Kodansha Comics shared a few rough sketches of two of the upcoming new series’ characters. The first image features a rough sketch of a young woman, who’s most likely in a main role in the upcoming series (a la Lucy):

The second image features a rough sketch of a more intense fellow, and if these two characters share the same central boy and girl dynamic as the rest of Mashima’s past series have done, than fans are in for a good time:

Along with the announcement of a Fairy Tail sequel manga, a spin-off manga, and a when the third season of the anime will premire, Mashima confirmed that his newest serialization is scheduled to begin on Weekly Shonen Magazine’s Issue 30, June 27 in Japan.

Although details are scarce as to what Mashima’s new manga will entail, he has hinted in the past that his new series is a new type of fantasy story. Though fans are hoping the fact that Mashima has confirmed that Plue will make an appearance that the new series will be connected to Fairy Tail in some way.

While it probably won’t be a direct connection as Plue is a guest character from Mashima’s prior series Rave Master, it does at least confirm that all of these stories are in the same extended universe. At the very least, it seems to core of Mashima’s stories is still looking to continue the kinds of character dynamics Mashima is known for.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.