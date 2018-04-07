‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Reveals When His New Manga Will Debut

Fairy Tail fans may have had a rough 2017 since the series officially ended its run, but they are going to have a much better 2018 with a ton of new content coming from its series creator Hiro Mashima.

This includes his mysterious follow-up manga project, which has finally set a release date in June.

Finally I start new series on Weekly Shonen Magazine No.30 (June 27 on sale) !! — 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) April 5, 2018

Along with the announcement of a Fairy Tail sequel manga, a spin-off manga, and a when the third season of the anime will premire, Mashima confirmed that his newest serialization is scheduled to begin on Weekly Shonen Magazine’s Issue 30, June 27 in Japan.

Although details are scarce as to what Mashima’s new manga will entail, he has hinted in the past that his new series is a new type of fantasy story. Though fans are hoping the fact that Mashima has confirmed that Plue will make an appearance that the new series will be connected to Fairy Tail in some way. While it probably won’t be a direct connection as Plue is a guest character from Mashima’s prior series Rave Master, it does at least confirm that all of these stories are in the same extended universe.

The more interesting detail is that the series is a new type of fantasy story. Mashima might feel as if he has told as many stories as he can about a series set in a world of magic, so perhaps the setting will change dramatically. It could be set in a different time period, feature technology, or it could have a completely different tone than his previous series. Or it could have the same kind of tone. Regardless of what kind of story it is, fans will certainly be excited to read it.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.