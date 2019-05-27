Fairy Tail Debuts its Lewdest Spell Yet

Fairy Tail’s final season has been embroiled in a major war with the Alvarez Empire, and each new episode marks one step forward and two steps back with the Fairy Tail guild. Each of the Spriggan 12 has been a major force to be dealt with, and it’s only gotten worse as the members of the group are starting to be defeated. The strongest members are getting into action, and that includes Zeref’s son Larcade Dragneel.

Larcade Dragneel’s magic has been a mystery, but it seemed strong. In Episode 310 of the series, fans see just how strong as it is as Larcade’s “Pleasure and Pain” magic ends up being the lewdest spell in the series to date.

The way Larcade carried himself, almost as a monk of pure heart, seemed to indicate a pure power, but it’s a twisted kind of purity. As Larcade explains, his magic is “pleasure” and “those who know its taste cannot escape” his power. He says that those who experience endless pleasure die, and that there’s a “pain” in forcing his victims to feel pleasure.

Larcade’s spell is so strong, it spans the entire Ishgar region and hits both enemies and allies. The visuals of this magic emphasize what Larade means by “pleasure” when everyone hit suddenly collapses to the ground. Some manage to struggle, but others begin blushing and moaning to themselves. And when Larcade forces this spell on summon through other means, he wraps tentacles of the magic around them.

If you need another hint as to what Larcade is doing here, Mavis suggests that only “adults” have been hit by the magic. Notably, the magic has no effect on Natsu, Lucy, Erza, Wendy, and Yukino, but even more notably, has an effect on Zeref as well. This is the confirmation that Larcade is Zeref’s son, but his mother? As the episode comes to a close, Mavis is seen succumbing to the spell while it’s suggested that she may be Larcade’s mother.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.