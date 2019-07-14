Fairy Tail Shares Brutal Acnologia Scene

Fairy Tail‘s final season has been primarily focused on the war between Zeref and the Alvarez Empire and the various guilds of Ishgar, but there has been one major threat just on the horizon: Acnologia. Though he has appeared briefly in the final season before, Irene helped send him to a much different location with the use of her earth shifting Universe One spell. But with her dead, her spell has faded and Acnologia has rejoined the chaos.

His major introduction to Erza and Wendy resulted in one brutal scene involving the dragon as he surprisingly decided to desecrate Irene’s body and stomp it to pieces right in front of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 317 of the series, Acnologia suddenly flies to Erza and Wendy’s location soon after the battle with Irene. Ignoring them, Acnologia instead walks over to Irene’s body. Noting that she’s the one who originally gave people the power to slay dragons, Acnologia laughs and says that it means that Irene is his “mother.” He laughs once more and turns her body over.

Crying out “My sin!” Acnologia laughs and begins to stomp on Irene’s body. Erza and Wendy are stunned, and can do nothing but watch as he goes on to brutalize her remains. As blood splatters out, it’s clear that her body is much worse for wear as Acnologia destroys it to a wild degree.

Acnologia has been teased as one of the strongest, and most violent beings in this entire series and this scene certainly helps him live up to that moniker. Now fans are worried for Erza and Wendy as if this is what he does to a dead wizard, just what will he do to someone who’s still standing?

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.