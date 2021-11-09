Fairy Tail Creator Honors Erza and Jellal With Romantic New Sketch

Fairy Tail’s creator honored Erza and Jellal with quite the romantic sketch shared with fans! Fans of Hiro Mashima’s extended universe of works have had a lot to enjoy from the past year as not only did his newest series, Edens Zero, debut its own anime adaptation, but Fairy Tail itself is poised to make a comeback of its own as well with the upcoming Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel anime. There are many characters fans are excited to see in action again, and two of the most highly requested are Erza and Jellal.

These two fighters had some of the most complicated of relationships and histories from all the romantic pairings in the Fairy Tail franchise overall, and the two of them grew closer over the course of that original series. This pairing is such a big deal that fans have gone as far as celebrating a “Jerza Day” each year in October to highlight the fan favorite couple. Mashima has gotten into the celebration over the years as well, and shared a romantic new look at the duo with fans on Twitter (while apologizing that he missed the “Jerza Day” fan holiday. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the original Fairy Tail manga had come to an end, Mashima has been continuing its story with an official sequel series. With writing and storyboarding from Mashima and illustrations from Atsuo Ueda, this sequel series sees Erza and the main Fairy Tail guild crew taking on the toughest mission yet. Now it’s going to find a whole new wave of fans with the debut of its upcoming anime adaptation. It was confirmed to be in the works, but release information has yet to be revealed.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

What do you think of the Jerza pairing? Where does it rank among your favorite pairings in Fairy Tail overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!