Fairy Tail Creator Shares Erza-Centric Sneak Peek at New Series, Heroes

Hiro Mashima’s works are some of the most popular among fans, and no matter what new projects the creator releases, it’s clear that he has a great fondness for each one. Mashima often shares Easter Eggs and characters between his series, so it makes fun events like his upcoming crossover project even bigger in comparison. His newest work will be combining all three of his major series together for a short time, and fans are hoping for some cute interactions between each of his standout characters. Mashima’s already teasing this a bit on his Twitter, too.

Mashima recently shared a sketch featuring three of his toughest heroines: Erza from Fairy Tail, Julia from Rave Master, and the most recent addition of the three, Homura from Edens Zero. And if this is a greater tease of what’s to come, than fans are in for a treat with the official crossover.

Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero will be coming together for the new series, Hero’s. This mini-series will debut in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine pretty soon in Japan as part of a celebration of Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s 60th Anniversary, and will run alongside the weekly release of Edens Zero for a limited time. There’s currently no word on just how long this special crossover series will last, so hopefully Mashima jam packs it with tons of fun character moments like this!

At the very least, it’s going to be full of the fan-service fans have come to love from Mashima’s works, as a previously shared sketch showed a different side of his lead heroines. The crossover work is going to be particularly eye-opening for Rave Master fans considering how much Mashima’s illustrations have evolved since that first series. So many fan favorites will be getting a complete makeover!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.