‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Releases First Trailer

Get ready! Fairy Tail is about to make its big comeback, and fans can get their first-look at the show’s final season at long last. The team behind the anime have released the impending season’s first trailer, and it will get fans all fired up.

So, if you’re ready to bring Fairy Tail to a close, it looks like the crew at A-1 Pictures is ready to walk you through that final chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the first trailer for Fairy Tail‘s final season begins with an explosive bang. Natsu Dragneel starts his new journey as Lucy and Happy are shown, and the pair seem to be rocking a new design. The celestial mage is then seen using her whip to bring an army of baddies down, and that is just the beginning.

As the trailer moves forward, other fan-favorite mages are found. Gray and Juvia are seen fighting back-to-back, and Erza is given a close-up alongside Wendy. Of course, Natsu is seen throwing some fire magic around to bolster his Dragon Slayer status, and the trailer ends on an ominous note. With the anime’s epic theme blasting in the background, fans are shown a back-lit image of Zeref as the villain prepares to make his final stand against the Fairy Tail guild.

If you want to check out this final season, it will be coming to TV this October. So far, no details have been confirmed for an international simulcast, but Funimation does own the license to Fairy Tail in the U.S. For now, fans can keep tuned into to ComicBook for further updates on this big comeback!

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be checking out this anticipated comeback for Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!