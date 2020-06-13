Fairy Tail Fan Shares First-Look at Exclusive Natsu Funko

Fairy Tail's anime might have come to an end recently, but that isn't stopping the series from hitting new mediums and one fan has managed to get a first look at an exclusive Funko Pop that brings Etherious Natsu Dragneel back into the spotlight! Funko Pops have dived deep into the medium of anime, becoming successful by bringing to life characters from different franchises. With the likes of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and many more, we don't expect that the Funko line will stop producing anime figurines any time soon!

Though the anime for the franchise that stars Natsu and company has come to a close with over three hundred episodes to its name, the story has continued via the sequel manga of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. There has been no news about a potential anime adaptation of the sequel, but we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until the manga is adapted into a television series. The Shonen series is one that focuses on battles involving magic, sorcery, and dragons, becoming a fan favorite among those looking for hard hitting battles and quirky characters that are able to throw in some laughs along the way.

Twitter User Funko Pop Hunters shared this exclusive Natsu Funko that will be released through AAA Anime, being modeled after the Etherious version of the hero of Fairy Tail who has become a fan favorite Shonen character among the many warriors within the medium:

First look at AAA Anime Exclusive Pop! Fairy Tail - Etherious Natsu Dragneel! 📷@anerdydad pic.twitter.com/l2anEtptbR — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) June 11, 2020

Created in 2006, Fairy Tail has garnered tons of merchandise during its history, as well as several feature length films that further explore the battling world of wizards and magic. If the show is to return via a new anime series covering the manga sequel of the story, we would imagine far more will be released down the road!

