Fairy Tail Creator Shares Sneak-Peek of New Crossover Series, Heroes

Fairy Tail has had a very busy year, and the franchise reached its final high earlier this week. After a decade, the fan-favorite series brought its anime to an end, and fans gathered to bid farewell to the TV show. With Natsu and the gang moving on to their next adventure, audiences admitted they would miss the Dragon Slayer, but they will not have to miss him for too long.

After all, the creator of Fairy Tail has yet to drop the hero. Not only is Hiro Mashima working on a sequel to the magical shonen, but he is preparing a mega-crossover which will feature all of his top series including Fairy Tail. Not long ago, the artist gave fans a peek at the series which proves the manga is well underway.

“I want to feel a sense of collaboration with HERO’s pages every time,” Mashima captioned the black-and-white tease.

As you can see above, the artwork features three characters drawn loosely in black pen. The chaotic panel proves Mashima is willing to stuff as many things as he can into the story, and that sort of gumption is necessary. After all, Hero plans on crossing over three major titles which Mashima created. Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero will all be included in the limited run, so there are lots of characters to sort through. Mashima will have to find some clever ways to fit everyone in, so fans are eager to see what will happen when Natsu meets his creator’s other heroes when this series drops.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.