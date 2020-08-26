Magical Fairy Tail Cosplay Brings Mirajane to Life

Fairy Tail is one of the most popular action anime and manga franchises of all time partly because series creator Hiro Mashima has packed the series with a ton of memorable characters. Now one of the most memorable, Mirajane Strauss, has come to life through some magical cosplay! Out of all the characters who make up the Fairy Tail guild, Mirajane had always been one of the more interesting as it was teased just how strong she could be, but we rarely saw her in action until the time was right. That's why when she truly took action, it was a memorable moment for many.

Although it was one of the running gags that Mirajane was the drawing power for the guild, when she truly fought and gave it her all for her family she showcased the kind of power she was truly capable of. She was more rough and tumble as a young adult, but those parts of her personality hilariously came out the more she drew upon her demon like magic. This dynamic is what made every one of her scenes a big draw.

Now this great dynamic has been captured through some adorable cosplay from artist @mk_ays (who you can find more work from on Instagram here)! Bringing to life Mirajane's classic look before she goes into one of her fierce battles, it also reflects how when push comes to shove Mirajane won't hesitate to take action! Check out the great cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ays (@mk_ays) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

You can currently find more of Mirajane in the new Fairy Tail game, and you can check out ComicBook.com's review of it here. Here's an excerpt to get you started, "FAIRY TAIL is a role-playing game that especially caters to fans of the franchise with a wide variety of characters to choose from. There are plenty of smaller moments throughout that fans will want to re-experience or get a peek into brand-new kinds of character interactions there might not have been time for in the original run of the manga and anime."

Where does Mirajane rank among your favorite heroines in the Fairy Tail guild? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the guild overall? What about when factoring every single hero and villain in the franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.