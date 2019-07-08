Fairy Tail Creator Shares Hilariously Sultry NaLu Sketch

Fairy Tail fans know very well that its series creator Hiro Mashima is not one to shy away from fan service. Often depicting his characters in spicy situations, and through particularly lewd angles, Mashima’s flagrant fan service through his character designs and art is one of the major reasons fans have come to love his series. He often keeps this particular love alive for his characters through Twitter, and especially focuses on the Natsu and Lucy pairing.

But in a recent sketch shared to Twitter, Mashima flips his standard fan service on its head and delivers a hilariously saucy take on Natsu and Lucy that certainly would play out much differently the other way around.

His latest sketch sees Lucy placing her hands over Natsu’s breasts, as a hilarious flip on what is probably a major request he gets from fans. Not only does it bring these two closer together, it’s a funny take on an intimate moment. The two of them shared plenty of these kind of moments over the course of the original series, but Natsu never really got the same kind of attention that Lucy did.

Although Mashima had plenty of fan service moments from his male characters, it’s rarely in the same light as Lucy or the other women in the series. So while fans never got this moment in the series officially, at least the creator has provided fans with a new window into this will-they won’t-they fan-favorite pairing.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.