‘Fairy Tail’ Unleashes Natsu’s Secret New Power

Ever since Fairy Tail began its final season and the various members of the guild returned and reformed the guild, Natsu has been keeping his right arm wrapped in bandages. When it was clear Zeref was going to attack with the full might of the Alvarez Empire, he said it was a one time use power that will defeat Zeref.

In the latest episode of the series, fans finally saw what was hidden under his bandages: the last bit of Igneel’s power resting within Natsu culminating in a new, crimson red flame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 294 of the series, Natsu’s big fight with Zeref officially kicks-off as he singlehandedly heads to challenge Zeref’s fleet in the west. Before the two of them fight, they ask for everyone to give them several meters of space. It’s absolutely needed to because Natsu unwraps his bandaged right arm and reveals a dragon tattoo along with a new crimson colored flame.

He then lands several effective blows on Zeref, and the two seem pretty evenly matched. Natsu says it’s the power Igneel gave him, or more specifically, the last of the his power resting in Natsu. Natsu’s spent the last ten months training to release this power at this very moment against Zeref. Unfortunately, the drawback is that this particular power will not regenerate and Natsu will never be able to use it again.

This proves how serious Natsu is about taking Zeref down, and he then fires off a new “Fire Dragon King” Mode which spreads this crimson flame across the area around them. The episode ends before fans can see how effective a fully powered punch in this mode in on Zeref, but all eyes will be on the next episode for sure.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.