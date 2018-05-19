‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Sketch of Brand New Character

Although Fairy Tail came to an end last year, series creator Hiro Mashima is already hard at work on his next not one, but three projects in the pipeline. Along with working on a Fairy Tail sequel, and an unnamed project, he is also preparing a new series for a release later this year.

With the new series coming June 27, Mashima shared a completed sketch of one of his new characters, a young girl who shares similarities with his past characters but stands out all on her own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Touting that this design is pretty much final for the upcoming series, Mashima clarified that while this girl is a main character, the real focus will be on another male character. But fans should expect that kind of dynamic given Mashima has had written series with that two main character dynamic in mind like Fairy Tail and Rave Master.

Along with the final draft of the character, Mashima also shared some sketch drafts of the character’s outfit before deciding on the one above. Fans can see that she almost looked entirely different, but it seems that her small chain with a heart on it is important in each outfit design.

Mashima previously revealed details about his previously announced new, non-Fairy Tail manga, and confirmed that this newest serialization (featuring this character) is scheduled to begin on Weekly Shonen Magazine’s Issue 30, June 27 in Japan.

Although details are scarce as to what Mashima’s new manga will entail, he has hinted in the past that his new series is a new type of fantasy story. Though fans are hoping the fact that Mashima has confirmed that Plue will make an appearance that the new series will be connected to Fairy Tail in some way.

While it probably won’t be a direct connection as Plue is a guest character from Mashima’s prior series Rave Master, it does at least confirm that all of these stories are in the same extended universe. At the very least, it seems to core of Mashima’s stories is still looking to continue the kinds of character dynamics Mashima is known for.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.