Fairy Tail Returning With New Revival Series From Original Creator

Fairy Tail has announced it’s officially coming back with a brand new series with the original creator behind it all. Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail is one of the most popular action franchises of all time. Not only has Mashima been able to take that success and expand on it with a number of different projects in the years since it came to its end, but both the manga and anime releases have been received quite well. Now the creator is poising a comeback with a new take on the series for the first time in many, many years.

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Fairy Tail might currently be in the midst of its official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but notably it’s only written by Hiro Mashima with art instead provided by Atsuo Ueda. But as part of the celebration for Fairy Tail‘s original debut in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine 20 years ago, Mashima is returning for a brand new Fairy Tail serialization that he will both write and illustrate. The first details have been revealed for this new project too along with a special trailer and poster celebrating Fairy Tail’s 20th anniversary. Check it out below.

Fairy Tail Returns for New Revival Series for 20th Anniversary

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Fairy Tail has announced that as part of the celebration for the manga’s 20th anniversary, Mashima is returning to Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine with a new series. Beginning with the August 5th edition of the magazine, this new Fairy Tail series is described as a “short-term intensive serialization,” so unfortunately it won’t be running for two long. It’s a cool comeback for the franchise given that the creator hasn’t fully illustrated for the series in quite some time, so it’s certainly going to be welcome.

Despite the fact that Fairy Tail’s anime and manga releases have ended several years ago, it’s never quite left the spotlight thanks to Hiro Mashima being incredibly busy. The franchise got an official sequel manga (which led to its own anime adaptation bringing back the original voice cast and much of the production staff), and Mashima has since released all sorts of other new projects like Edens Zero, Dead Rock and more. It’s never really been inactive, but now it’s going to come back with even more on the horizon thanks to this 20th anniversary celebration.

Fairy Tail Creator Reacts to New Revival Announcement

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“So, the fact that we can celebrate a manga that ended quite some time ago is all thanks to the unwavering support of our readers,” Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima stated in an official announcement along with the 20th anniversary celebration. “We’re preparing lots of new merchandise and events from this year through next year, so please look forward to them. Let’s all celebrate the 20th anniversary together! I’m fired up!” As Mashima teased, Kodansha has more plans for the anniversary yet to be revealed.

Mashima is going to be hosting special autograph sessions throughout the year in Japan in various regions, so the creator is coming back to the spotlight in a whole new kind of way for the anniversary. As we wait for the new Fairy Tail series, it’s time to see what Mashima has planned for Natsu and Lucy next.

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