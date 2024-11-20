Fairy Tail Sequel Introduces Gray and Juvia’s Child (But There’s a Catch)

Fairy Tail has introduced Gray and Juvia’s child with the newest episode of the sequel anime series, but unfortunately for fans of the pairing there’s quite a big catch in doing so. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been powering through its second cour of episodes as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and Natsu and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild have been facing off against some of their biggest challenges yet after the original series came to an end. But one of the big sticking points is the fact that Gray and Juvia still really aren’t as romantic of a couple as fans would hope.

It’s not as big of a sticking point as what has happened between Natsu and Lucy as while those two have been teased about their romantic feelings only to never follow through, at least fans know Gray and Juvia do indeed have those feelings of love for one another as of the sequel series. But it’s just never gone as far as fans would hope until the newest episode revealed that a different version of Gray and Juvia have not only gotten married, but have had a kid of their own named Griege.

J.C. Staff / Kodansha

Fairy Tail Debuts Gray and Juvia’s Child, Griege

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 sees Gray and the rest of the cast transported back to Edolas when the White Mage uses a spell that ultimately misfires. While she was attempting to send them all to her home world of Elentear, something had gone wrong to send them back to the parallel, magic less world. It’s been nine years since the Edolas crew has seen Natsu and the other Fairy Tail members from Earth, and quite a lot has happened for each of them in that time.

Along with the confirmation that Edolas Natsu and Lucy got married and had a child of their own named Nasha, it’s revealed that Edolas Gray and Juvia had a child as well. Named Greige, this new character shares visual similarities with both parents. He mostly takes after Gray, but his eyelashes tease more of what comes from Juvia’s side of things. So at least there’s a version of Gray and Juvia that have had the full happy ending that fans of Fairy Tail had been wanting to see for the romantic pair. But it’s just not our Gray and Juvia.

J.C. Staff / Kodansha

Will Gray and Juvia Ever Get Together?

At this point even with the sequel, it seems unlikely that Gray and Juvia will ever be a full couple. Franchise creator Hiro Mashima has played with the idea in special sketches bringing the two together emotionally and physically, but it seems like it’s a no go for the main series. The two made some big steps forward in the main series’ finale, but their back and forth is such a core part of the Fairy Tail dynamic that it’s likely fans won’t see that dynamic changed.

Much like Natsu and Lucy, Fairy Tail’s comedy of errors really only works if the main cast is in the same positions fans love them in. While side characters like Gajeel and Levy and these parallel relationships can have huge developments moving them forward, the ones at the center of the action are almost doomed to repeat their same mistakes over and over in order to keep the series moving. Maybe there will be a chance when it all comes to an end once and for all, but since it didn’t happen when Fairy Tail’s first series ended, it might not happen with the sequel either. So unfortunately, these looks at what could have been are all we’ll likely get.