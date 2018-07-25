‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Shares First Color Spread

Fairy Tail, it is good to have you back. It has been a while since Hiro Mashima brought the series around, but the magical story is back at it. This week, the sequel to Fairy Tail went live, and its first colored spread just hit the public.

So, do you recognize all of these Fairy Tail friends?

As you can see below, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest put up its first colored image. The debut chapter went live in the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine. Hiro Mashima does storyboarding on the new series, but Atsuo Ueda is the one finalizing the art. However, looking at this poster, it is hard to tell who did what.

The entire gang can be found, and it feels like no time has passed since the gang went away. Natsu can be found to the left, and his abs are as creased as ever. When a fist punched outwards, Natsu is ready to fight, and he’s joined closely be guys like Gajeel.

Of course, Fairy Tail‘s ladies are representing in the spread. Lucy is shown at a guild table with Levy behind her. Erza is seen on the other side with her usual armor on, and Juvia makes an appearance as she tries to crush Gray with a hug. Naturally, the Ice Mage avoids the glomp, but there is something surprising about the guy here.

You know, because he still has his shirt on.

So far, this is the first colored image from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but it will surely not be the last. There is no word on how frequently the series will publish, but its inclusion in Weekly Shonen Magazine makes it sound like the series will be a weekly one. So, if you have missed Natsu and Happy, you will want to keep an Kodansha Comics moving forward.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

