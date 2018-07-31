‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Promises A Long-Awaited Reunion

Fairy Tail may have closed its first run last year, but the franchise wasn’t ready to part with fans just yet. With questions left to answer, creator Hiro Mashima approved a sequel which went live this month, and its first chapters set up one long-awaited reunion.

After all, it’s about time Lucy Heartfilia met up with one of her favorite Celestial summons.

Yes, that is right. It has been a long time coming, but it seems like Lucy is poised to reunite with Aquarius for real in this sequel. The big tease dropped in a flashback when Lucy was seen speaking with Virgo, and the summon teased her master about the event.

“I have to tell you something though I can’t say any details. I have a feeling that on this continent, you’re going to have a fateful reunion,” Virgo said, nodding to Lucy’s part on the 100 Years Quest.

“I can’t say any more. This is already a punishment! It’s so hard!”

Of course, fans will know Lucy and Aquarius have been separated for quite awhile now. The pair were split up during the ‘Tartaros’ arc when Aquarius sacrificed her key to save Lucy. The tearful moment developed the pair’s love-hate relationship into something special, but that wasn’t the last fans saw of Aquarius.

During the ‘Alvarez Empire’ arc, Aquarius made a special return when she saved Lucy from Brandish. The summon got special permission from the Spirit King to help Lucy, and Aquarius left once more with a promise left behind. The mermaid told Lucy she has a new key that could be hiding on any continent nowadays. As she returned home, Aquarius told Lucy she is looking forward to the day she can be summoned again, and it seems like Lucy will come upon her friend’s new key during this unprecedented quest of hers.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Isn't it about time Aquarius managed her comeback? How do you think the Celestial summon will reunite with Lucy?