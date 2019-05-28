Fairy Tail Details New Fire Dragon’s Insane Power

Fairy Tail is pushing right on through its sequel, and the action-packed story has plenty to share. Not only is Fairy Tail in danger once more from new threats, but dragons have come back onto the scene. And as it turns out, the series’ new fire dragon is downright terrifying.

So if you are not caught up with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, be warned! There are spoilers below:

For those caught up with the sequel, Fairy Tail introduced the fire dragon successor to Igneel, and he is not someone fans will want to stan. It turns out Ignia has taken over the mantle of Igneel as the series’ fire god dragon, and he has some insane powers to match.

Not only is Ignia gifted with the same powers as Igneel, but they are doubly more impressive. It turns out Ignia has flame so hot that they can instantly vaporize water. This shows how hot Ignia can fire up when called to, and that is not all. The fire god dragon can apparently use these powers either in dragon form or his human form. This means Ignia is way more versatile than his predecessor, and that would make sense.

After all, Igneel is the newcomer’s old man, and Ignia is determined to show up his pops. It turns out the younger dragon has some beef with his dad, and it looks like Natsu is about to get caught in the middle of it all. So, the dragon slayer better find a way to combat Ignia’s powers and fast!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda.