‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Introduces its Newest Villains

The official Fairy Tail sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, is starting to heat up as Natsu and the others are learning about the many dangers still out there lurking in the world as they attempt to seal the Holy Pentadrakes.

After making their way to the first dragon, Mercfovia the Water God Dragon, Natsu and the others were faced with a brand new guild full of Fifth Generation Dragon Slayers who actually eat dragons.

Before facing off against the Water God Dragon, Natsu and the others come face to face with two members of the Dragon Eater Guild, Diabolos. The first one they meet is Kyria, the Blade Dragon, and she explains that her guild is full of Dragon Slayers who gain their power from eating dragons. They also come face to face with the Armor Dragon Slayer Madmorl, and the two of them are quite powerful.

Kyria’s power tears through Natsu and the others during their underwater fight (which makes it tougher to deal with) and Madmorl doesn’t react at all to one of Erza’s sword strike. In the latest chapter, fans see another powerful slayer, Corpse Dragon Skarion Raider who is covered in skeletal armor after he teleports Kyria and Madmorl back to their guild base with ash magic.

Not only do these dragon eaters present a huge problem for Natsu, he also has to deal with the Five Pentadrakes as the Water God Dragon seems to be the most powerful enemy yet. Danger is picking up all over, and Natsu and company are going to have to contend with new enemies coming from all sides.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is a sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.